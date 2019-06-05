Puppy found in woods with severed leg by folks who were fishing

Click here for updates on this story
BURNS, Tenn (WTVF) -- A wagging tail, one floppy ear, and sad puppy eyes. He's cute as can be, but how part of his leg got cut off, remains a mystery.
On Sunday evening, some people were fishing at Johnson Creek when they found a puppy hobbling around with part of his hind leg missing.
Dr. Jeremiah Wojnarowski said, "We're assuming that a dog might have chewed it off, he could have got it caught in something, it doesn't appear he got hit by a car or anything like that, but something pretty bad happened to him."
Vivienne Akhdary is the general manager at the Humane Society of Dickson County. They named the dog, 'Scooter.'
Akhdary said, "One of the most adorable puppies I've ever seen."
Scooter is being treated at the Animal Medical Hospital on Highway 96 in the Burns area.
Wojnarowski said, "He's very nice, he lets us dress his little stump and mess with his legs, and do a lot of stuff, so it's always helpful when they're cooperative and as sweet as can be."
In addition to his severed leg, Scooter's other hind leg has some issues. He was also covered in fleas and ticks after being in the wooded area.
Wojnarowski said, "We know for sure he's going to have to have surgery. He's going to have to have the other leg removed because it's so badly damaged, it's of no use to him whatsoever, but this left one is going to be probably a combination of physical therapy, and some time. Potentially if all else fails, a wheelchair is kind of a last ditch effort."
Rescuers believe it's miracle a puppy could survive something so horrible.
Akhdary said, "What a little fighter. What a little trooper, to be so injured and just be so happy, and tail waggy, it's really amazing."
Scooter has a long road ahead, but eventually he will be available for adoption.
Wojnarowski said, "Sky's the limit for little guys like him, they can recover from a lot of things that older dogs just can't come through, so we're hopeful."
Right now they're asking for donations to help pay for Scooter's vet bills.
You can make donations online to the Humane Society of Dickson County, or you can mail checks to them at 311 Tennsco Road Dickson, TN 37055.
Donations can also be made by calling the animal hospital directly at (615) 446-1606.
