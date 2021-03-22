(Meredith) -- An active shooting situation unfolded at a King Scoopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado late Monday afternoon, police said.
Police first alerted the public on Twitter at 2:49 p.m. local time. About an hour and a half later, at 4:18 p.m. local time, police tweeted that "this is still a very active scene" and urged the public to avoid the area.
It's unclear if there are any injuries, but aerial footage shows a massive police response, including SWAT teams, and at least six ambulances.
Further video showed police officers escorting a man in handcuffs away from the scene. The man was wearing nothing but underwear and had what appeared to be blood running down one of his legs.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.