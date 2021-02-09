In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, investigators, top, work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others as Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies patrol in an all-terrain vehicle on a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the crash scene, according to a Los Angeles Times report quoting an unnamed source. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 28 that "the matter is being looked into." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)