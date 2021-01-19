WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The Indiana Republican Party says the former Indiana governor and his wife, Karen, are expected to attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and then fly to Columbus Municipal Airport, where they will greeted by supporters.
Barbara Hackman, the Bartholomew County Republican Party chairperson, says that group of about 50 people is expected to include Pence’s brother, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, and some state lawmakers.
Pence grew up in Columbus, and some family members still live there. But Pence hasn’t owned a home in Indiana for at least the past eight years. He lived in the Indiana governor’s residence before moving to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington as vice president.
Pence hasn’t said where he plans to live when his vice presidential term ends.