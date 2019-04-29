INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A new Missouri retirement home of sorts gives homeless senior dogs that don't get adopted from shelters a place to romp and roam.
Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened about two weeks ago in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. Founder Russell Clothier told WDAF-TV that he came up with the idea after he started volunteering at shelters and saw elderly dogs never finding a new home. He decided the dogs need to be spending their "golden days in retirement."
The sanctuary is named after a 10-year-old beagle-basset hound mix that Clothier adopted. It has kennels for around 20 dogs to be housed together and a large yard. Clothier says the sanctuary takes only dogs that "fall through the cracks" and can't find a home through a shelter.
Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.