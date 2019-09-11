WASHINGTON, DC (3TV/CBS 5) -- NASA's Hubble Space Telescope found water vapor in the atmosphere of a planet beyond our solar system. Exoplanet K2-18b is located in the habitable zone or the region around a star where liquid water could potentially pool on the surface of a rocky planet.
Additional studies may confirm that K2-18b is the only known exoplanet to contain water in its atmosphere and temperatures that allow liquid water to form on a rocky surface.
According to NASA, the planet's mass is eight times greater than Earth's and a significantly higher surface gravity. K2-18b orbits a small red dwarf star about 110 light-years away in the constellation Leo.
NASA also states that the red dwarf star's high activity level may cause the exoplanet to be more hostile to life than Earth due to high-energy radiation exposure.
Astronomers at the Center for Space Exochemistry Data at the University College London in the United Kingdom used data from Hubble to find water vapor. The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA worked together on the Hubble Space Telescope project.