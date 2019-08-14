Mike Tyson says he burns through $40,000 of weed at his ranch every month

Mike Tyson isn't shy about his love for marijuana.
On Monday's episode of his podcast, aptly named "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion shared just how much he spends on the psychoactive drug.
"What do we smoke a month?" he asked his co-host, former NFL player turned marijuana advocate Eben Britton. "Is it $40,000 a month?"
"We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month," Britton said, referencing Tyson Ranch, the boxer's forthcoming 40-acre marijuana farm and "resort."
"Is that crazy?" Tyson asked, though it seemed he already knew the answer.
His guest, rapper Jim Jones, widened his eyes.
"That's a lot of weed," he said. "That's nonstop, every second weed right there."
Tyson's latest career pivot might be his most lucrative.
Shortly after California's recreational marijuana laws went into effect in 2018, he launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles.
In addition to production facilities, the luxury resort is set to feature an edible factory, amphitheater and "glamping" campgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.