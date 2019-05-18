BILLINGS, Mont. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is getting nearly five years in federal prison after prosecutors say he brought 34 pounds of methamphetamine to Montana from Arizona.
The Associated Press reports that Jorge Luis Mendez-Sanchez, 35, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters during a court appearance in Billings, Mont.
According to prosecutors, Mendez-Sanchez and co-defendant Aldo Pardini drove with the drugs from Arizona to Billings to sell them to a customer.
Back in January, Mendez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
Under a plea deal, a conspiracy charge against Mendez-Sanchez was dropped. Once his sentencing concludes, he will be released to immigration officials for possible deportation procedures.
Pardini and Jose Jesus Islava-Lopez, the third defendant, plead guilty to the related charges and wait for sentencing.
