Meghan McCain wishes that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and senior advisers, had not attended the funeral of her father, Sen. John McCain, she said Thursday night.
Appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," McCain said she had not been aware that the couple would be attending his funeral, and that she hopes her eulogy -- during which she criticized "cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice (her father) gave so willingly" -- made them uncomfortable.
"I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps," she told Colbert. "So I was surprised when they were there. And it made me uncomfortable, and I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything."
"I wish they had chosen not to, out of respect, if nothing more, for me," she added. "But it's their call, and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that, and what they thought of my eulogy."
McCain's jab at Ivanka Trump and Kushner comes following Trump's recent attack on the late senator at a private lunch for television anchors last Tuesday, The New York Times reported.
The President referenced McCain's famous vote to sink the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and that "he wrote a book and the book bombed," Trump said, according to the Times.
Meghan McCain shot back later that day, tweeting, "The president's obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling - even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union - the greatness of my father's life and legacy haunts you."
