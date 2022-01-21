(3TV/CBS 5) -- Grammy-winning singer and actor Marvin Lee Aday, known to fans across the world as Meat Loaf, died Thursday night. He was 74.
Over the course of his career, Meat Loaf sold more than 100 million records worldwide. His landmark 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, featuring hits "Paradise by the Dashboard Lights" and "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" sold over 21 million copies and is among the 10 best selling albums of all time.
His 1993 album, Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, featured his biggest hit, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), which topped the charts for five weeks and earned him a Grammy.
Meat Loaf's death was posted on his verified Facebook page. The post says he died with his wife Deborah at his side.
Beyond music, Meat Loaf acted in dozens of films, notable The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.
No cause of death has been released.