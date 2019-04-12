NATIONWIDE (CBS) -- Millions of people are getting a surprise this tax season: smaller refunds or no refund at all. Under the new tax law, 80 percent of Americans are expected to pay less in taxes overall. But a CBS News poll finds nearly three out of four people say the new law increased their tax bill or left it unchanged.
Jason and Amber Edwards said they had to pay thousands. They were not expecting that. They were hoping for a refund.
[WATCH: Many taxpayers seeing higher tax bills]
"I was a bit optimistic," Amber said.
The Rhode Island couple, both college educators, were planning to spend the extra money on their newly adopted baby son.
“It became a huge shock because we had just started to get all the necessities for a baby, and then to turn around and suddenly have to write a $3,000 check, you know,” Amber said. “This was not the year for us to be doing that.”
Jeffrey Levine, a certified public accountant in New York, said the Edwardses are not alone.
“They're a good example of reality,” he said.
Back in 2017, he took a look at the Edwards’ tax situation and projected their tax bill under the new law as part of a segment for CBS. He estimated a savings of roughly $650.
The story was popular with GOP lawmakers. Even the president retweeted it.
So, what happened?
“They owe a lot more than they thought they probably would have given that increase in income because they experienced withholding changes -- like most of the American public,” Levine explained.
Tax withholding is the money your employer automatically deducts from your paycheck and send to the IRS.
The new tax law changed the withholding for most people, giving them more money in each paycheck. The trade-off is a potentially larger tax bill at the end of the year.
“I know a lot of people in this position, where they thought they were going to get money back and their paychecks were a little bit more, but then they also wind up owing, too,” Amber said. “Well, then why did we even do it?”
If you got a surprise tax bill this year, Levine says you need to make some changes now to avoid the same issue for your 2019 taxes.
“You need to put more money in throughout the year,” he said.
That means you either increase your withholdings or pay estimated taxes as the year goes on.
“It's pay me now or pay me later, but you're going to pay -- one way or another,” Levine said.
Nationally, refunds are down $6 billion compared to last year, and 1.6 million fewer people are getting them.
