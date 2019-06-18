Man with machete down pants claims to be lumberjack

Click here for updates on this story
LINCOLN, NE (KMTV) -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a McDonalds for a weapons violation report.
When officers arrived at the McDonalds at 547 North 48th Street, they made contact with a customer who pointed towards a man inside who had a machete.
Officers say they made contact with 22-year-old Kelly R. Savage and "Observed that Savage had concealed the machete down the front of his pants. Specifically, Savage had tied the handle to his drawstrings and put the rest of the machete down the front of his pants."
They say Savage told officers that he had been hired as a lumberjack by a temp agency for the reason he had it on his person.
Savage had a criminal history and was lodged for "Carrying a Concealed Weapon (F) and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person (F)."
