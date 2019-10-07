Man accused of holding cat under hot water goes to court

Click here for updates on this story
Douglas County (KPTM) -- The man accused of holding a cat under scalding water went in front of a judge Friday morning.
Calvin Kyles is charged with felony animal abuse. A judge gave him a $5,000 bond and ordered he not go near any animals.
He will have to pay $500 if he wants to get out of prison while his case works its way through the courts.
Prosecutors say Kyles held his then girlfriend's cat by the tail underneath their shower then turned on the scalding water.
Court documents say he admitted to doing it as a way of punishing the cat for being in the bathroom.
The cat was severely burned on most of its back legs, tail, and more.
The Nebraska Humane Society says the cat is getting better, but will still need some surgeries.