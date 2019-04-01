The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Eric Holder is wanted for homicide, the LAPD announced early on Tuesday.
"He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742," the department tweeted. "Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100."
Hussle was killed Sunday in a shooting near his clothing store, in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Two others were injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.
Officials treat injuries at Hussle's memorial
On Monday night, a massive crowd gathered on the streets of south Los Angeles for a memorial to the rapper.
Several people were injured during the event.
The Los Angeles Fire Department transported 19 patients, a majority of them with "trample injuries," the fire department said.
People were seen running on a live signal from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS as chaos unfolded at one point during the memorial. Some were carrying others who appeared to injured, as emergency officials worked on people on the ground.
Of the patients transported by the fire department, two had critical injuries and two had serious injuries. The others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.
There were no gunshot wounds to any of the injured, the LAPD tells CNN.
The Los Angeles Police Department was on "modified tactical alert" during the memorial, the police department said. Officers were seen with riot gear and batons on the KCAL/KCBS live signal.
An entire community heartbroken
"We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet Monday night. "We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area. Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil."
Los Angeles County supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas called for "calm," following news of the rapper's death.
"I urge calm and a period of reflection. Violent retaliation for this event will not be tolerated," he said. "For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found."
He said Hussle was "a father, businessman, entertainer, and inspiration to many."
Beyond the massive crowd that banded to honor the rapper near where he died, hundreds more mourned across the nation, and emphasized the gaping hole that Hussle's death will leave on his community.
Last year, the rapper opened a workspace and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, center that he described as a bridge between Silicon Valley and the inner city. He hoped it would help give more opportunities to young people.
LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed on Twitter he was scheduled to meet with Hussle at the rapper's request to "talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids."
"[Nipsey Hussle] was doing great work for the people," Colin Kaepernick said on Twitter. "Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work."
"We have done [Nipsey Hussle] wrong... he was sharing his purest self, his vision, and traits from his heritage with all of us: empowerment and a sense of community, something that many of us don't have," rapper Pusha T tweeted.
Nipsey Hussle's career
In 2010, Hussle, 33, whose birth name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, according to IMDb.com, founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon," the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than 1,000 copies each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.
The next year, he performed across the country in his Crenshaw Tour.
Hussle teamed up with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.
He made moves outside the music industry, too. Last year he launched the first Marathon Clothing smart store at 3420 W. Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. He also owned The Marathon Agency, SC Commercial Ventures, Proud 2 Pay and All Money In No Money Out Records, according to Press Atlantic Records.
His Facebook page says Hussle was "a devout member of the Rolling Sixty Crips," a national street gang that was founded in Los Angeles in the mid-1970s.
His page lists Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur as some of his influences.
Hussle was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammys, but lost to Cardi B.
CNN's Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this report.
