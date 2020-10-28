Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled mid-game during World Series win after positive Covid-19 test

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney Pogue, hold the Commissioners Trophy after the teams 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 27 in Arlington, Texas. He had to be pulled in the middle of his team's World Series-securing Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays after testing positive for Covid-19.