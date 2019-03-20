LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS5) -- People in Los Angeles, California, panicked after seeing what appeared to be a meteor falling from the sky Wednesday evening.
But turns out it was just a film shoot.
PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all. pic.twitter.com/6QFY3uHbrt— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2019
Video posted by the Los Angeles Police Department said, "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."
It is unclear which company/production created the faux meteor.
