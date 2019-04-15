Mueller

Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to release special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public on Thursday morning

 (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(CNN) -- Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to release special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public on Thursday morning, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

 

