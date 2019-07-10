LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The world hasn't heard the last of Jeopardy James.
On Wednesday 'Jeopardy!' announced James Holzhauer will be among the contestants on the show's Tournament of Champions in November.
Holzhauer will be one of 15 top performers from the past two seasons to take the stage for the chance to win $250,000, the announcement posted to the show's website said. Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster and Anneke Garcia are among the other contestants who will battle it out.
Earlier this year, Holzhauer won 32 games on 'Jeopardy!' and took home winnings of $2,462,216 -- falling just $58,484 short of matching champ Ken Jennings' all-time record of $2,520,700 in 2004.
That's terrific news, $2,000,000 doesn't go as far as it used to.
