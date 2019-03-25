BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) – They’re an animal odd couple, and now they have a forever home together.
Leila is a 2-year-old chihuahua and Kitty is a 6-year-old cat. They were dropped off at a Boston animal shelter a few weeks ago in the same carrier.
Their original owners lost their home, and were unable to find a place to live that would accept pets.
The shelter typically houses dogs and cats separately. But staff members were able to see how devoted the pair were to each other, and special arrangements were made that allowed them to sleep near each other.
After a local news story, the shelter got dozens of inquiries about Kitty and Leila. They now have a new home with a couple from Sudbury, MA.
