Cat and Dog

An animal odd couple surrendered to a Boston shelter in the same carrier now have a forever home together. (Source: WBZ/MSPCA/CNN)

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) – They’re an animal odd couple, and now they have a forever home together.

Leila is a 2-year-old chihuahua and Kitty is a 6-year-old cat. They were dropped off at a Boston animal shelter a few weeks ago in the same carrier.

Their original owners lost their home, and were unable to find a place to live that would accept pets.

The shelter typically houses dogs and cats separately. But staff members were able to see how devoted the pair were to each other, and special arrangements were made that allowed them to sleep near each other.

After a local news story, the shelter got dozens of inquiries about Kitty and Leila. They now have a new home with a couple from Sudbury, MA.

Copyright 2019 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.