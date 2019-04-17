GAINESVILLE, FL -- Early Sunday morning, Clarese Gainey heard a noise outside her apartment.
When she peaked out her window, she saw a large 300-pound man pulling on her car door handle and knocking on its window attempting to break. All of this while only wearing his boxers.
"So I grabbed my bat, and I braced myself," Gainey said. "I eased the door open."
That's when she says the 300-pound man, identified as Antonio Mosely, charged her.
Little did Mosely know that Gainey was a high school softball player...a 65-year-old slugger.
"I took that bat and hit him upside the head," she said." I said, 'PIYAH!' and he said 'OWW.'"
That's when police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt, and a sock.
"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," Gainey said.
Police say a K-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on...and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.
"I said, that's him right there. They said, 'Ms. Gainey, he's got a big knot on his head.'"
Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.
"He better be glad I didn't have a gun because I would have shot him," Gainey said. "But this right here in my gun. Because I gone PIYAH!"
