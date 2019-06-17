(WLWT) -- A former teacher is facing sex charges involving more than 20 female first-graders.
John Austin Hopkins, 25, was indicted Monday.
Prosecutors say he was a gym teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate.
The potential victims were identified through security footage beginning in December 2018 after Hopkins was accused of having contact with a first-grade student.
"The 36 counts of gross sexual imposition relate to 28 different children," said Warren County prosecutor David Fornshell. "All of these students again were female, first graders at Clearcreek elementary. The elements of gross sexual imposition are that on the specific dates in question and specific dates specifically identified in the indictment, Mr. Hopkins had sexual contact with a person who was under 13 years of age."
Hopkins is still in police custody. No arraignment has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.