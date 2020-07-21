Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday he considered himself "more a realist than an alarmist" after President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled him "a little bit of an alarmist" even as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.
"Well, I mean people have their opinion about my reaction to things. I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" when asked about Trump's characterization.
"But, you know, people do have their opinions other than that. I've always thought of myself as a realist when it comes to this."
Fauci's comments follow a tense stretch with the President that saw the White House make a concerted effort to discredit him as he became increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases.
Earlier this month, a White House official told CNN that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things." The official went on to provide a lengthy list of examples, citing Fauci's comments early in the pandemic and linking to past interviews.
Those bullet points, which resembled opposition research on a political opponent, included Fauci downplaying the virus early on and a quote from March when Fauci said, "People should not be walking around with masks," among other comments.
Trump later said, however, that he has "a very good" relationship with Fauci.
