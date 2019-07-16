File-This July 8, 2019, file photo shows ,President Donald Trump speaking during an event about the environment in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. A federal appeals court says Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court judge who said Trump violates the First Amendment when he blocks critics. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)