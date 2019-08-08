Elizabeth Warren is rising. But Joe Biden keeps leading on electability.

Elizabeth Warren is enjoying another bounce in the polls after a strong performance in CNN's Democratic presidential debate last week, with back-to-back surveys showing support for the Massachusetts Democrat trending up.
But even as she continues her steady climb, Warren has yet to break through on a key question -- who has the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump? -- as former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the rest of the Democratic field on the electability front.
The Detroit debates were heavy on policy, helping to highlight the breadth of Warren's proposals and her fluency as a debater. Still, multiple polls throughout the 2020 cycle have shown that Democratic voters would choose the more "electable" candidate -- the person seen as having the best chance of beating Trump -- over the candidate they're most aligned with on the issues.
Warren seemed to arrive for the second round of debates last week prepared to cast doubt on the conventional wisdom around who's electable and who's not.
"I remember when people said Barack Obama couldn't get elected. Shoot, I remember when people said Donald Trump couldn't get elected. But here's where we are," Warren said, as she urged voters to go with their gut. "I get it. There is a lot at stake, and people are scared. But we can't choose a candidate we don't believe in just because we're too scared to do anything else. And we can't ask other people to vote for a candidate we don't believe in."
Her solution, which was greeted with thunderous applause in the Fox Theatre, was simple.
"Democrats win when we figure out what is right and we get out there and fight for it," Warren said. "I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win, you can't be afraid, either."
Whether primary voters will begin to worry less about next year's match-up against Trump and prioritize a candidate's take on policy instead remains an open question. Perceptions about electability can change quickly, too -- an early primary victory for Warren or any of her rivals could help alleviate underlying concerns.
A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters released Tuesday showed Biden with 32% support, followed by Warren with at 21% -- a 6 percentage point rise for the Massachusetts senator since Quinnipiac's pre-debate survey. Sen. Bernie Sanders came in at 14% support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris at 7%. The survey underscored Warren's strength on policy, with 32% -- up from 26% in July -- saying she had the best ideas. Seventeen percent said the same for Biden and 16% for Sanders.
And a Thursday poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers from Monmouth University found Biden maintaining his lead in the state with 28% backing, but showed Warren, at 19%, gaining significant ground since the spring. No one else cracked 15%.
For Biden, electability continues to be a source of strength. And Warren, by the luck of the debate draw, hasn't yet had a chance to directly challenge it -- or him -- as Harris and Sen. Booker have.
Nearly 50% of those surveyed by Quinnipiac said the former vice president had the best chance of beating Trump in 2020. That number is down from 56% in April, but back steady over the last two rounds of Quinnipiac polling. Sanders, at 12%, hasn't moved a point since the spring. Warren has seen a threefold gain since April, but she's still at only 9%.
When asked to prioritize between those two -- whether they'd choose the candidate who shares their views or the person best equipped to take Trump on -- the Democratic voters polled narrowly conceded they would choose electability, 50% to 46%. (When the same question was asked in March, the numbers were flipped -- 51% said they preferred the candidate they see eye-to-eye with on the issues, and 45% said they'd put electability first.)
Voters' views on electability are notoriously fickle.
One month before the 2008 Iowa caucuses, Hillary Clinton led Barack Obama by 40 percentage points -- 56% to 16% -- in an ABC News/Washington Post poll asking Democrats who they thought had the chance of winning in the general election.
Obama's electability numbers were trending up before he won in Iowa and continued to grow after John Edwards dropped out of the race. Clinton maintained a narrow lead up until around Super Tuesday, which ended in a delegate stalemate, but Obama took off immediately after. He swept the next round of contests and, by mid-April of 2008, the narrative was turned on its head.
In the same ABC News/Washington Post poll, released on April 16, 2008, Obama led the electability race, 62% to 31%. A few months later, he accepted the Democratic nomination in Denver.
The Warren campaign declined to comment on the recent polls.
Asked about them by CNN in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Wednesday night, Warren herself said it was "too early" to be discussing electability.
"Look, I'm not reading the polls -- way too early to be doing that," she said. "I'm just happy to be out here in Iowa and have a chance to talk to so many people about how this is a country right now that works great for the wealthy and the well-connected just not working for much of anyone else and 2020 is our time to turn that around."
CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report
