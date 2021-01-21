Dustin Diamond

FILE - In this May 29, 2015, file photo, television actor Dustin Diamond, center, leaves court in Port Washington, Wis., after being convicted of two misdemeanors stemming from a barroom fight on Christmas Day 2014. Diamond is undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier this month in Florida. Last week, his team disclosed he did have cancer. (AP Photo/Dana Ferguson, File)

Former "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond is making progress in his fight against cancer.

A representative for the actor said on Thursday that Diamond, known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit '90s teen series, has completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment, with another to follow.

"Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media," a statement from Roger Paul, Diamond's representative, said.

Diamond, who revealed his diagnosis last week, will also be beginning physical therapy soon, Paul added.

Diamond played the role of Screech for more than a decade, appearing in four different incarnations of the "Saved by the Bell" franchise.

Peacock is currently home to a reboot of the series, which Diamond has not appeared in.

