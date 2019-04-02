NEW YORK (CNN) -- David Blaine is under investigation after reports of sexual assault were made against the magician, New York Police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday.
An active investigation is under way by the department's special victims division, Shea said at a news conference on Monday. Shea declined to provide any additional details.
Meanwhile, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that an accuser has come forward to file a report against Blaine with the NYPD. However, the allegation is outside the statute of limitations, according to the sources. It is unclear how the NYPD will proceed with the investigation.
Blaine spokesperson Jill Fritzo said he intends to cooperate with the NYPD.
"David denies the accusations that have been reported and he takes these allegations seriously. He intends to cooperate with any investigation," said Fritzo.
Additionally, a source told CNN there was an investigation into Blaine about a year ago, but it has since been closed.
The master illusionist first rose to fame in 1999 when he was buried in a plexiglass coffin under a three-ton water-filled tank for seven days. Since then, Blaine has encased himself in a six-ton block of ice in Times Square for 58 hours, stood atop a flagpole for 35 hours and spent 44 days suspended in a glass box in London.
Blaine is scheduled for a European tour that kicks off in June.
