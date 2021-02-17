WANFRIED, GERMANY -- Who says you have to be blood related, or even the same species, to be family?
Meet Urmel the dachshund. She recently adopted Beethoven the boar.
The wild boar came to live with the Kalden family after its mother died in an accident. The young animal was hypothermic and malnourished, so Urmel took over feeding him.
The 13-year-old dog and the wild pig are not the only four-legged family members.
They say they have a fellow pig living in the family garden that they took in several years ago.