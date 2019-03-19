LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Officials say "Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John died of heart disease, with heavy drinking at the time of his death a contributing factor.
A coroner's report released Tuesday lists "hypertrophic heart disease" as the cause of the 52-year-old's death on Feb. 4 at his home in Los Angeles. "Hypertrophic" means the heart muscle has become abnormally thick.
The report states that alcohol use along with a congenital artery problem contributed to St. John's death.
The report says that three days before his death, St. John had been released from a mental health hospital where he had been admitted for alcohol abuse and threatening self-harm.
St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters.
His 24-year-old son, Julian, died by suicide in 2014.
In January, St. John retweeted, "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."
St. John played Neil Winters for 27 years on the CBS soap opera. He was nominated for 11 daytime Emmys, winning twice.
