City officials in Vallejo, California, are calling for planning commissioner Chris Platzer to be removed after he was seen throwing a cat and drinking during a video meeting last week.
On April 20, the city's planning commission met to discuss a local Costco project and the issue of physical distancing among other topics. The meeting was recorded and is available to be viewed by the public. When the moderator asks Platzer for comment, a cat can be heard meowing in the background.
"Ok, well, I'd like to first introduce my cat," Platzer said, while lifting up the cat to the camera. He then tosses the cat and a thud can be heard off camera.
In another moment of the meeting, Platzer, who was appointed to his seat in 2016, can be seen drinking what appears to be a bottle of beer. After the meeting ends and everyone else has left the call, Platzer can be heard saying, "I'm going to call bull---- on you little b-----s."
CNN has reached out to Platzer for comment.
"The City does not condone the behavior that Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer exhibited during the April 20th Planning Commission meeting," a statement from the City of Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee said.
Lee added that Mayor Bob Sampayan has requested that the city council consider the immediate removal of Platzer from the planning commission at their next meeting on Tuesday.
The Vallejo Times-Herald reported over the weekend that Platzer said in an email to the paper that he had resigned, effective immediately, while also apologizing for his actions.
"I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted," Platzer wrote in his email to the Times-Herald.
But Lee said as of Monday morning, "the City has not received a formal resignation from Commissioner Platzer."