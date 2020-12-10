ARVADA, CO (3TV/CBS 5) - A little girl in Colorado won't have her father or her grandmother to celebrate with this holiday season.
They died in a tragic house fire over the summer. Eleven-year-old Brooklynn Alexander survived. She wrote her Christmas wish and dropped off her letter in Santa's mailbox in her hometown of Arvada. That's where Amber Klein, Santa's helper, saw it.
"Santa, I've been suffering from depression and my anger issues have been bad lately. So what I'm trying to say is I shouldn't get presents and can you please stop my sadness," Klein said as she read the letter.
With the power of Facebook, Klein tracked down Brooklynn who penned her Christmas wish.
"I was sad and that ,like, I wanted my happiness back," said Brooklynn.
In July, a fire tore through Brooklynn's home, killing her father and grandmother. A neighbor rescued her from inside. She was put on a ventilator and spent more than a week at the hospital. Brooklynn is a survivor but filled with grief. But she isn't alone.
"My dad passed away in a house fire and I just immediately wanted to protect her," said Klein.
Brooklynn and Klein formed a new bond and a new wish list.
"Brooklyn loves to do crafts so she wants paint sets, watercolors fluffy socks," said Klein.
Through tears, Brooklynn says Kelin's story gives her hope that life will get better. Brooklynn sent a second letter to Santa asking for letters from the public to help bring some joy. She has since received an outpouring of love and support from her community. She says it's fun seeing letters from people she doesn't even know. For those wanting to send Brooklynn a letter, her address is 7599 Harlan Way Arvada, CO 80003.