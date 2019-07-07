Children read to therapy dogs in Sit, Stay, and Read program

York County, PA (WPMT ) -- A library program in York County is promoting literacy among children using therapy dogs.
The Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover held its Sit, Stay, and Read program today where children got to read to therapy dogs.
Organizers say its a program that helps local children get better at reading by practicing out loud without feeling anxious.
"Children are learning to read feeling comfortable, reading out loud," said executive director, Lisa Kane, "So, it's great. It helps them with fluency, helps them to feel comfortable, as they learn their word recognition and become better readers. Reading to the dogs is a great asset to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.