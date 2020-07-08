Children in China locked up for as long as 10 days at internet addiction camp

DEZHOU, CHINA - JULY 02: A child plays online mobile game on July 2, 2017 in Dezhou, Shandong Province of China. China's Tencent will restrict each account's daily playtime of its popular role-playing mobile game 'Honor of Kings', the developers said on Sunday. Children under 12 will be allowed to play the game for no more than an hour a day, and adolescents over 12 years old can play for two hours a day starting from Tuesday. It's an attempt to prevent them from online game addiction.