COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH -- Surveillance video shows a McDonald's manager throw a blender at a woman who asked for a refund for a messed-up order.
"I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me," said Britany Price.
Price's injuries remind her of this day any time she looks in the mirror.
It was September 22nd.
A quick stop through the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Colerain Avenue near Ronald Reagan highway ended inside with food she says wasn't right flying at a manager and a blender hitting her in the face, which shattered her cheekbone and broke her nose.
"I've had surgery. I've had a lot of doctor's appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons," said Price.
The video shows Price come inside the restaurant with what she says was a messed up order. She's waiting and waiting for it to be fixed with four children in the car. She even refills their drinks to kill time. As she waits, other customers come and go.
"I wasn't the only one that got frustrated," Price said, "watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they're like, I'm not dealing with this, you know, they just left, they didn't even place their order."
The timecode shows after waiting about 23 minutes, Price goes to the car to grab the rest of her order to ask for a refund.
"It's like you're directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have?" Price said. "I don't have to put up with this, so I went and got the food, I want my money back. And that's kind of where it all goes from there."
The video shows about 25 minutes after she first entered the store, Price throws multiple bags of food at the manager. The manager apparently throws a blender at Price, hitting her in the face and knocking her to the ground.
Local authorities have not filed in charges in connection to the incident.
McDonald's sent a statement: "The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete."