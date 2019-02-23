HOUSTON (CNN) -- A cargo jetliner crashed Saturday in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
Three people were aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 operated by Atlas Air Inc. when it went down before 12:45 p.m. CT, the FAA's Lynn Lunsford said.
The flight number was 3591, according to the FAA.
The plane was located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be lead an investigation, Lunsford said.
Boeing said it is closely following the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.