(CBS) -- Today marks the start of what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days." Over the past five years, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But some automakers are introducing new technology to cut down on teen driver distractions and improve safety.
Dash cam video shows some of the mistakes teen drivers make from texting and driving to dozing off.
[WATCH: 100 deadliest days: New tech designed to keep teen drivers safe]
They are mistakes that worry Tricia Morrow, the mother of a teen driver and a safety engineer for GM.
"I am passionate about safety," she said.
Morrow helped design Chevy's "teen driver" technology and its newest feature -- Buckle to Drive. It becomes active when a teen driver enters the car with a pre-programmed fob key.
"And when the driver pushes on the brake to shift, the shifter will be locked," Morrow explained. "And it won't let you shift out of gear for 20 seconds, or until you buckle your seat belt."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teens have among the lowest rates of seat belt use, and car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens. In 2016, 2,400 people between the ages of 16 and 19 were killed.
Chevy is not the only car maker that has tech designed to protect teens.
Ford's MyKey system allows parents to limit vehicle speed and the volume on the audio system.
Hyundai and VW both have curfew alert systems that can send a text or email if the car is being driven after a specific time.
"This will become de facto in cars in the future," Brian Cooley of CNET said.
He says it's a "no brainer" for car makers.
"It's easy for them to offer this at minimal cost and they get a lot of kudos from buyers in the new market. And a lot of families that will say, 'I want that car versus the one that I perceive as being less safe.'"
In testing, Chevy says its Buckle to Drive technology increased seat belt use 16 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.