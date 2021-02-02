Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies aged 100

Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran whose efforts to raise millions for the UK's National Health Service made him a universally adored icon during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, has died in hospital after himself contracting the disease, his family said Tuesday.
Known affectionately as Captain Tom, Moore raised almost £33 million ($45 million) by walking laps of his garden last year. His exploits united a country frozen in lockdown and made him an unlikely celebrity late in his life, earning him a military promotion, a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and a number-one single.
Moore was taken to a hospital on Sunday because of breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia, his family said, and they announced his death on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," the family said in a statement to PA Media.
"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of," they added. "Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."
Buckingham Palace said the Queen was sending a private message of condolence to Moore's family.
Moore was not able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 due to his treatment for pneumonia, CNN affiliate ITV News reported Monday.
