With great power comes great responsibility.
Three brothers in Bolivia were hospitalized after letting a black widow spider bite them, as they had hoped the bites would turn them into iconic comic book hero Spider-Man, reports the New York Post via Telemundo.
The boys—ages 8, 10, and 12—came across the dangerous spider while herding goats. They then prodded the spider into biting them.
After receiving the bites, the boys were found by their mother, who sought medical attention. They were transported to three facilities with with fevers, tremors and muscle pains.
After nearly a week, the boys were discharged from the hospital.
In the world of Marvel comics, Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man after a bite from a radioactive spider gives him superpowers.
National Geographic reports that the venom of a black widow spider is 15 times stronger than that of a rattlesnake.