Bobcat trapped in soccer net

**Embargo: Denver, Colo.** Wildlife officials say a bobcat that was trapped in a soccer net in Colorado Springs was lucky to get out alive.

 Colorado Parks and Wildlife/KMGH

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted photos of the bobcat on Twitter, warning people to take down their sports nets when they’re not in use.

Officials said the bobcat was able to get out of the net alive, but others are often injured or killed trying to escape from nets.

Removing unused sports nets is just one way people can avoid creating issues with wildlife who venture into residential areas.

