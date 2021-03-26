PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beloved writer Beverly Cleary died Thursday at the age of 104. Publisher HarperCollins tweeted the news Friday afternoon, describing Cleary as a "cherished children's author."
With more than 85 million copies sold and stories translated into 29 languages, Cleary's books have touched the lives of millions of children all over the world.
She published her first book, "Henry Huggins," in 1950, "immediately setting a standard for realistic children’s fiction," the publisher said.
Cleary specialized in librarianship at the University of Washington, Seattle, after she graduated from the University of California at Berkeley. It was an encounter with a young boy at the circulation desk that prompted her to write.
"A little boy faced me rather ferociously across the circulation desk and said: 'Where are the books about kids like us?'”
She decided to write them, starting with "Henry Huggins." HarperCollins says Cleary's books "were an instant success with young readers."
"When it comes to writing books kids love, nobody does it better," author and reviewer Ilene Cooper said in "ALA Booklist."
Cleary's other memorable characters include Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse. The popular Ramona series was made into a movie in 2009, with Selena Gomez playing Beezus and Joey King as Ramona.
The Library of Congress named Cleary a "Living Legend" in 2000 "to honor her invaluable contributions to children’s literature." In 2003, the National Endowment of the Arts awarded her the National Medal of Art.
Cleary is survived by two children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Donations may be made in Beverly Cleary’s name to the Library Foundation of Portland, Oregon, or the Information School at the University of Washington.