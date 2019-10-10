HOUSTON (KTRK) -- From mesh gauze to now a onesie.
Ja'bari Gray now has skin covering 100 percent of his body, allowing his mom to finally kiss her baby boy.
"Now you can kiss him, touch him, do all that stuff," said Ja'bari's mother Priscilla Maldonado. "He got to wear his first set of clothes now, so he's getting there."
His skin was grown inside a Boston lab that specializes in burn victims. Taking on Ja'bari's case was a first.
"That was the first transplant ever that's been done in his situation and on a baby his age," Maldonado said.
That successful transplant also meant she got to finally embrace her baby skin-to-skin, for the first time ten months after he was born.
"It was heartwarming, because he was crying when he was laying down so as soon as I picked him up and had the skin-to-skin contact and put him on my chest he just stopped crying," Maldonado said.
His siblings are also getting in on the love, as big brother Jaden held Ja'bari for two hours today.
The baby, given little chance at birth by doctors, now weighs nearly 18 pounds.
He's off his pain medication and breathing on his own, and his family is preparing for his homecoming.
"We're counting down, 18 more days," Maldonado said.
But Maldonado admits he still has a long road to recovery to correct several areas that are fused. After two surgeries to open his eyelids, they re-closed. Both arms, right hand, right foot and neck will all require surgery to separate them.
Maldonado stays positive though, celebrating each infant milestone.
"Making coo sounds that normal babies would do, he's interacting with us, even though he can't see us and stuff, he's still interacting," said Maldonado.
Maldonado says his name means fighter or warrior, which exactly what he is. She says doctors told her only two other babies like Ja'bari have been born in the United States, and neither of them survived.