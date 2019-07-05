A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest, California, Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
It comes a day after another earthquake rattled the state, centered near Ridgecrest, 150 miles north of Los Angeles. Thursday's earthquake has produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said Friday.
This is a developing story, please check in for updates.
