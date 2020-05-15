TONOPAH, Nev. (3TV/CBS 5) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook the area west of Tonopah, Nevada early this morning, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory. The quake was reported at 4:03 a.m. Arizona time. Tonopah is a little more than three hours northwest of Las Vegas not far from the Nevada-California border.
By 5:20 a.m., more than 14,000 people had reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the earthquake. Several aftershocks have been reported.
A researcher says it was the largest quake in the state in 65 years, according to the Associated Press.
The AP also said the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno was damaged and closed Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 that Trooper Hannah DeGoey said were caused by the temblor.
No injuries were reported and crews were working to reopen the highway.
The epicenter of the earthquake reportedly was in a remote area about 35 miles west of Tonopah. Early reports estimated the magnitude to be between 5.8 and 6.4. By 7 a.m., it was upgraded to 6.5.
A 6.5 earthquake falls in the strong class and might cause quite a bit of damage in populated areas, according to UPSeis at Michigan Tech. There are about 100 such quakes every year.
- Great: 8+
- Major: 7-7.9
- Strong: 6-6.9
- Moderate: 5-5.9
- Light: 4-4.9
- Minor: 3-3.9
People from Salt Lake City to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the earthquake.