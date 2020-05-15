TONOPAH, Nev. (3TV/CBS 5) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook the area west of Tonopah, Nevada early this morning, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory. The quake was reported at 4:03 a.m. Arizona time. Tonopah is a little more than three hours northwest of Las Vegas not far from the Nevada-California border.
By 5:20 a.m., more than 14,000 people had reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the earthquake. Several aftershocks have been reported.
The epicenter reportedly was in a remote area about 35 miles outside Tonopah. Early reports estimated the magnitude to be between 5.8 and 6.4. By 7 a.m., it was upgraded to 6.5.
A 6.5 earthquake falls in the strong class and might cause quite a bit of damage in populated areas, according to UPSeis at Michigan Tech. There are about 100 such quakes every year.
- Great: 8+
- Major: 7-7.9
- Strong: 6-6.9
- Moderate: 5-5.9
- Light: 4-4.9
- Minor: 3-3.9
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.