At least 54 people were injured in a 5-alarm fire in the Bronx in New York City, the FDNY told CNN on Sunday. The Associated Press said 19 people, including 9 children, have been killed.
About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department were on scene of the fire, which took place on the third floor of a 19-story residential apartment building. The fire has been "knocked down," the FDNY said.
The department began receiving calls -- including a number from residents in upper floors -- about the fire a little before 11 a.m.
The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
