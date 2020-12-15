PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the Supreme Court of the United States decided to reinstate the death sentence for Arizona inmate George Kayer.
According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO), Kayer shot his friend in the back of the head so he could rob him in Yavapai County in 1994.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had sided with Kayer in his claim that his lawyers made a mistake by not presenting some evidence during his sentencing. The Ninth Circuit concluded that Kayer was entitled to a new sentencing trial even though Arizona courts had consistently denied it.
"Under an appropriately deferential review, the Arizona courts had reasonably rejected Kayer’s challenge to his death sentence, and he was not entitled to a new sentencing trial," the AGO explained in a news release about the decision.
"This decision is a victory not only for the victims of Kayer’s crime but also for the rule of law," the AGO's news release states. "[The US Supreme Court] has once again confirmed that 'state courts play the leading role in assessing challenges to state sentences based on federal law,' and that federal courts cannot second guess state court decisions unless an inmate satisfies AEDPA’s stringent standards."
Kayer is one of 113 men in Arizona's Death Row. There also are three women.
It's not clear when a date for Kayer's execution will be set.
Arizona has not carried out an execution since that of Joseph Rudolph Wood in July 2014. The lethal injection procedure was widely described as "botched" after it took Wood almost two hours to die. Experts said it should have taken 10-15 minutes, and Wood should not have been "gasping and snorting" the way he reportedly did.
In July, the AGO said the state settled a lawsuit challenging its lethal injection procedures, putting Arizona one step closer to resuming executions.