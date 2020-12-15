George Kayer
Courtesy: Arizona Department of Corrections/Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decided to reinstate a death sense for Arizona inmate, George Kayer.

In a press release from Brnovich's office, this decision reverses yesterday's Ninth Circuit court decision that granted habeas corpus to Kayer. Habeas corpus is a law that allows people to be brought in front of a judge to change their sentencing or work on a release. Basically, the Ninth Circuit originally allowed him to go before a judge for his case to be heard by SCOTUS said no and to continue with his current sentence, the death penalty. 

This was originally granted based on his attorneys' "alleged sentencing error and concluded that he was entitled to a new sentencing trial." Kayer has now used up all of his appeals. 

“We have a solemn obligation to uphold our laws and be a voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” said General Brnovich. “We must always ensure that justice is served for the victims, their families, and our communities.”

Now that SCOTUS has stepped in, they found that the Ninth Circuit court had had “resolved this case in a manner fundamentally inconsistent, with the Anti-terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA)."

Kayer was convicted of brutally murdering his friend, Delbert Haas and stealing from him in 1994 - about 26 years ago. 

The press release says Kayer shot Haas in the back of the head while they were pulled over on a road in Yavapai County.

PHOTOS: 116 death row inmates in Arizona

There are over 100 death row inmates currently being housed in Arizona.

Executions were put on hold after 2014, but Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Arizona is poised to resume executions.

[RELATED: Brnovich: Arizona to resume executions after 5-year hiatus]

This came after Attorney General William Barr directed the federal government to reinstate the death penalty.

[MORE: Federal government will execute inmates for first time since 2003]

You can find more information about death row inmates on the Arizona Department of Corrections website.

1 of 116