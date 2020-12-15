PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decided to reinstate a death sense for Arizona inmate, George Kayer.
In a press release from Brnovich's office, this decision reverses yesterday's Ninth Circuit court decision that granted habeas corpus to Kayer. Habeas corpus is a law that allows people to be brought in front of a judge to change their sentencing or work on a release. Basically, the Ninth Circuit originally allowed him to go before a judge for his case to be heard by SCOTUS said no and to continue with his current sentence, the death penalty.
This was originally granted based on his attorneys' "alleged sentencing error and concluded that he was entitled to a new sentencing trial." Kayer has now used up all of his appeals.
“We have a solemn obligation to uphold our laws and be a voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” said General Brnovich. “We must always ensure that justice is served for the victims, their families, and our communities.”
Now that SCOTUS has stepped in, they found that the Ninth Circuit court had had “resolved this case in a manner fundamentally inconsistent, with the Anti-terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA)."
Kayer was convicted of brutally murdering his friend, Delbert Haas and stealing from him in 1994 - about 26 years ago.
The press release says Kayer shot Haas in the back of the head while they were pulled over on a road in Yavapai County.
Aaron Gunches - Sentenced Feb. 14, 2008.
Abel Hidalgo - Sentenced Jan. 30, 2015.
Alan Champagne - Sentenced May 2, 2014.
Alfonso Salazar - Sentenced Feb. 9, 1988.
Alfredo Garcia - Sentenced Dec. 19, 2007.
Allyn Smith - Sentenced May 24, 2018.
Alvie Kiles - Sentenced March 28, 1990.
Andre Leteve - Sentenced Dec. 19, 2012.
Anthony Spears - Sentenced: March 31, 1993.
Barry Jones - Sentenced July 6, 1995.
Beau Greene - Sentenced Aug. 26, 1996.
Benjamin Cota - Sentenced Aug. 14, 2009.
Brad Nelson - Sentenced Dec. 7, 2009.
Brian Womble - Sentenced May 7, 2007.
Chad Lee - Sentenced June 23, 1994.
Charles Ellison - Sentenced Feb. 17, 2004.
Charles Hedlund - Sentenced July 30, 1993.
Charles Rienhardt - Sentenced May 20, 1996.
Christopher Hargrave - Sentenced Feb. 21, 2006.
Christopher Payne - Sentenced March 31, 2009.
Christopher Spreitz - Sentenced Dec. 21, 1994.
Clarence Dixon - Sentenced Jan. 24, 2008.
Cody Martinez - Sentenced Nov. 18, 2005.
Cory Morris - Sentenced July 19, 2005.
Danny Jones - Sentenced Dec. 9, 1993.
Darrel Pandeli - Sentenced July 15, 1998.
Darrell Lee - Sentenced March 8, 1993.
Dauntorian Sanders - Sentenced Sept. 5, 2014.
David Detrich - Sentenced Feb. 7, 1991.
David Gulbrandson - Sentenced Feb. 19, 1993.
David Ramirez - Sentenced Dec. 18, 1990.
Derek Chappell - Sentenced Nov. 14, 2007.
Donald Delahanty - Sentenced May 27, 2009.
Dwandarrius Robinson - Sentenced May 21, 2018.
Edward Rose - Sentenced Oct. 19, 2010.
Efren Medina - Sentenced Jan. 12, 2010.
Eldon Schurz - Sentenced Sept. 21, 1990.
Eric Boyston - Sentenced Feb. 2, 2010.
Eric Mann - Sentenced Feb. 1, 1995.
Ernest Gonzales - Sentenced April 27, 1992.
Ernesto Martinez - Sentenced Aug. 18, 1998.
Eugene Doerr - Sentenced Nov. 27, 1996.
Eugene Tucker - Sentenced March 9, 2001.
Fabio Gomez - Sentenced Oct. 15, 2010.
Frank Anderson - Sentenced June 2, 1998.
Frank Atwood - Sentenced May 8, 1987.
Frank McCray - Sentenced Nov. 29, 2005.
George Kayer - Sentenced July 15, 1997.
Gilbert Martinez - Sentenced April 29, 2010.
Homer Roseberry - Sentenced July 14, 2003.
Isiah Patterson - Sentenced Dec. 3, 2009.
Israel Naranjo - Sentenced May 12, 2011.
Jahmari Manuel - Sentenced Sept. 23, 2009.
James Johnson - Sentenced June 29, 2016.
James McKinney - Sentenced July 23, 1993.
James Styers - Sentenced Dec. 14, 1990.
Jason Bush - Sentenced May 27, 2011.
Joe Smith - Sentenced August 31, 1977.
John Allen - Sentenced Nov. 11, 2017.
John Cruz - Sentenced March 10, 2005.
John Fitzgerald - Sentenced Aug. 23, 2010.
John Sansing - Sentenced Sept. 30, 1999.
Jonathan Burns - Sentenced Feb. 28, 2011.
Jose Acuna-Valenzuela - Sentenced Oct. 06, 2014.
Juan Velazquez - Sentenced Oct. 8, 2004.
Julius Moore - Sentenced June 6, 2007.
Kenneth Thompson - Sentenced April 3, 2019.
Leroy Cropper - Sentenced Nov. 3, 1999.
Leroy McGill - Sentenced Nov. 10, 2004.
Manuel Ovante - Sentenced Feb. 24, 2010.
