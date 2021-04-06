WASHINGTON, DC (3TV/CBS 5) -- The US Marshals announced they are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on a former marine wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman in 2016.
The man they are looking for is 37-year-old Raymond Samuel "RJ" McLeod Jr and the US Marshals say he has now been added to the list of 15 Most Wanted fugitives, becoming the first fugitive to make his debut on the list with such a high reward.
“Raymond McLeod will be the first fugitive in history on our 15 Most Wanted list with an initial reward of up to $50,000,” said U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington. “We want McLeod’s new status as a 15 Most Wanted fugitive and the $50,000 reward amount to be broadcasted far and wide. McLeod poses a significant threat to the public and must be brought to justice.”
McLeod is wanted by San Diego police for the 2016 murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell who is from Phoenix. Officials believe he left the country and has been hiding out in either Central America or Mexico.
On June 10, 2016, police responded to Mitchell's apartment in San Diego after getting a call about a woman not breathing. The press release says she was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives found signs of a struggle at the scene and determined that her boyfriend, McLeod, was the last one to see hear alive. McLeod is also from Phoenix. Both Mitchell and McLeod were in San Diego visiting friends at the time of the murder.
Police charged McLeod with murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. By December of 2016, San Diego PD asked for assistance from the US Marshals in locating McLeod.
McLeod is described as white man, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. US Marshals say when he fled the country, he weighed 245 pounds and has a "tattooed muscular physique."
If you have any information, call your nearest US Marshals office at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit a tip online here.