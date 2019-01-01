U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year

U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana's beach early Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press.

Migrants who spoke with AP said they arrived last month with the caravan from Honduras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the gas was aimed at rock throwers on the Mexican side who prevented agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire. The agency says 25 migrants were detained.

(6) comments

Joe Tax Payer-
Joe Tax Payer-

I AM A TAXPAYER !! BUILD THE WALL NOW !!
TAX DOLLARS !!!!!

Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

I’m also a tax payer and I don’t want my dollars wasted on a useless wall.

bobnarizona
bobnarizona

Stop wasting tear gas. Use real bullets and stop the invasion now. How did 25 get over the fence? Now we will have to pay for their 'welfare' for years to come. Stop wasting my tax dollars.

sfr8
sfr8

You are f*cking psychotic advocating murder. You are a vile disgusting POS. F*ck your tax dollars and f*ck you.

MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

get you all excited and tickled inside?

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

I agree, 223 are more effective and a lot cheaper.

