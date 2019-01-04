PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court will reconsider its earlier ruling against a challenge to Arizona’s restrictions on collection of early ballots and refusing to count votes cast in the wrong precinct.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday a larger panel of judges will review an appeal of a trial judge’s denial of the challenge by Democratic Party officials who said Arizona’s practices disproportionately affect minority voters.
A three-judge panel on Sept. 12 ruled that not counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and making third-party ballot harvesting a felony created “a minimal burden.”
[RELATED: Court mulls if Arizona must count wrong precinct ballots (Oct. 26, 2016)]
The Sept. 12 ruling also said the Republican-led Legislature did not intend to discriminate when it enacted the 2016 law that allows only family members and caregivers to deliver early ballots to polling places.
[ABOUT THAT: Gov. Doug Ducey signs bill outlawing early ballot collection (March 9, 2016)]
