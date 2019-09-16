YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than $240,000 worth of smuggled methamphetamine from a local Yuma resident Thursday night.
Border Patrol agents from the Yuma sector searched a vehicle and discovered approximately 105 pounds of meth hidden inside a duffle bag and in a spare tire.
Wellton Station agents saw a black 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling through a common smuggling route at approximately 9:40 p.m. Once agents stopped the vehicle, the Border Patrol canine was able to detect an odor.
The driver, a 37-year-old male U.S. citizen from Yuma, was arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance. The vehicle and drugs were seized.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.